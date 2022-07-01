SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A contingent of South Dakota Republican lawmakers have announced a group called the “South Dakota Freedom Caucus” as they try to drive state politics further to the right.

In its first official statement, the caucus called for an immediate special legislative session to address the state’s abortion laws.

The state already has a trigger law that banned abortion last week when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and legislative leaders are already planning a special session, but have not said when it will be or what specific legislation will be considered.

The formalization of the Freedom Caucus threatens to drive a further wedge among GOP lawmakers in Pierre.