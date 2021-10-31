South Dakota flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former governor

Former South Dakota Govs. Harvey Wollman, left, Frank Farrar, center, and Walter Dale Miller, right, talk Friday, June 14, 2013, in the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. They were attending a ceremony to unveil bronze statues of Wollman, Farrar and former Gov. Bill Janklow. Miller’s statue was unvelied last year. (AP Photo/Chet Brokaw)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Flags in South Dakota will be lowered in honor of a former governor.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has requested flags to be flown at half-staff due to the passing of Former Governor Frank Farrar.

Farrar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. He was in Rochester, Minnesota, at the time of his death with family by his side. His wife passed away exactly six years ago, and they had five children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

“Frank was an incredible leader for our state and a mentor to me over these past years, as well. His heart for people and his enthusiasm for public service have been an inspiration. Frank stayed active up until the day he died, as evidenced by the statue of him running on the Trail of Governors. He even competed in triathlons and Ironman competitions into his eighties. We should all hope to be able to live as active, caring, and full a life as Frank,” said Noem.

Flags will be flown half-staff until a later date that is to be announced.