SUNDANCE, Wyo. (KELO) — Crews continue fighting a wildfire burning in the Black Hills National Forest in Wyoming.

Crews from South Dakota are assisting with fire fighting efforts. That includes the Fairburn Volunteer Fire department who also helped battle the Casino fire last month.

The Fish Wildfire was estimated to be 527 acres as of noon on Monday.

Much of western and central South Dakota are under high to very high fire danger on Tuesday. Forecasters say outdoor burning is not recommended.

This is on top of the heat we’ll see this week across the state, with many areas reaching into the triple digits.