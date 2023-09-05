HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Huron Fire Department Fire Chief Ron Hines has confirmed one firefighter was killed in the fire incident on Monday, September 4th in Huron.

Earlier Monday, the HFD responded to a fire in the Hurd Alignment & Service building at 20260 Old Highway 14 W., Huron. Black smoke was seen coming from the building for several hours.

The normal temperature in Huron today was close to 100 degrees, making it more difficult for crews.

Responding agencies were: Huron Fire Department, Cavour Volunteer Fire Department, Wolsey Volunteer Fire Department, Huron Ambulance, Huron Police Department, Beadle County Sheriff Office, SD Highway Patrol, Huron Public Works, SD DCI, SD Fire Marshalls Office and Beadle County Emergency Management.

The name, gender and age of the firefighter are not available pending notification of family members.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

The fire broke out a few hours after the state fair officially ended at 3:00 p.m. Monday, September 4th.