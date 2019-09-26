South Dakota farmers react to Japanese trade deal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY) – Congress may not have passed the USMCA trade agreement yet, but there is some relief on the way for Siouxland farmers.

President Trump signed a new trade policy with Japan this week. That agreement opens new Japanese markets to about $7 billion worth of American agricultural products. It will also cut down and eliminate some tariffs.

Area farmers saying its a step in the right direction.

“It just shows the rest of the world that we can do a deal with other countries. We’re pushing real hard to get the USMCA deal put through our Congress and ratified. But, a deal with Japan now would be an excellent step in the right direction,” Scott Vanderwal, the South Dakota Farm Bureau president, said.

This deal with Japan revives hope for some Midwest farmers as we head into fall and harvest season.