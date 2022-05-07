LAKE PRESTON, S.D. (AP) — Farmers in South Dakota said there’s a reason for optimism as they head out to their fields to plant crops this spring.

Commodity markets are up 62% over the 10-year average.

Wayne Soren raises crops and cattle near Lake Preston. Although he’s optimistic as he drives his planter into his corn field, the third-generation farmer also has concerns, mainly about dry conditions.

Soren wondered if there will be enough rain to grow a crop this years.

Following the late-April rainstorms, the May 5th U.S. Drought Monitor data showed 69% of the state remains in drought conditions.