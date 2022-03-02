DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Deuel County are thanking local farmers for their help in responding to a crash.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of the crash to its Facebook page. They say an SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a semi loaded with cattle west of Brandt Tuesday morning.

In the picture, you can see the semi rolled onto its side. Authorities say both drivers were taken to the Clear Lake hospital.

Local farmers unloaded the cattle and brought them back to their original farm. The crash is under investigation.