South Dakota families to receive food assistance due to COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota families who lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to school closures will be receiving assistance.

Working with the Department of Education, the South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) will be providing those families with a Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) card. It will provide families with a one-time benefit of $285 per eligible child.

“All South Dakota families with school-aged children who qualified for free or reduced-price school meals under the National School Lunch Program during the 2019-2020 school year are eligible for P-EBT,” said Laurie Gill, DSS Cabinet Secretary. “This will be incredibly helpful to families as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Families who received free or reduced-price school meals and who are already eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will automatically have the benefit added to their existing EBT account on June 29.

DSS said those who are currently receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Medicaid, or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) will be automatically enrolled in the P-EBT program and a card will be mailed with activation and use instructions.

The benefits will be made available on July 1.

Officials mention that all of the other households who received reduced-price school meals will be sent a letter with a link to an online application. Once the application is submitted, a P-EBT card will be mailed to them with activation and use instructions.

For more information about the assistance programs, visit the DSS website. For questions about P-EBT, call 1-877-999-5612.

