SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Government Accountability board is moving forward in complaints against Governor Kristi Noem.

The board met in Sioux Falls on Monday.

The board is made up of two former Supreme Court justices and two former Circuit Court judges.

They met in executive session where they decided to hire an attorney to advise them on the legality of the issues being raised: which involve use of the state airplane and a meeting at the governor’s mansion concerning her daughter’s appraiser license.

The board will hire an attorney because the involvement of the Assistant Attorney General in charge of the board could be viewed as a conflict of interest.