South Dakota ethanol plant surpasses 1 billion-gallon mark

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethanol plant says it has surpassed 1 billion gallons of production.

Dakota Ethanol LLC began production at the facility near Wentworth in September 2001.

It started with a capacity of 40 million gallons per year and now produces 90 million gallons annually.

It has more than 1,000 members. The Madison Daily Leader reports that ethanol is produced from 30 million bushels of locally grown corn each year.

The plant also provides a variety of distillers grains products for livestock feed, as well as corn oil.