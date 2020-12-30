South Dakota episode of ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’ to air New Year’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Local restaurants in South Dakota are getting a ‘taste’ of the spotlight.

The Mayor of Flavortown is swinging through South Dakota — the 50th state in his hit Food Network hit series Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.

“I was flabbergasted. I actually wasn’t sure if this was for real,” Manager of Urban Chislic Hong Phrommany said.

Urban Chislic is one of three that’ll be featured in the latest episode of the show. Phrommany says he’s used to a rush but nothing quite like this.

“Because of the pandemic, everything happened super fast. My first call was probably nine days before they came,” Phromanny said.

The camera crew quickly set up and the chefs got a chance to showcase their culinary creations and that Fiari brought his own signature style.



Courtesy: Hong Phrommany

“Seeing him in person, I could see why he’s so well liked: he’s sharp, he’s clever, he’s witty,” Phromanny said.

“The first time I was not comfortable, but they make you comfortable,” Owner of Lalibela Ethiopian restaurant Mulugeta Endayehu said.

Endayehu’s family business is also getting a taste of the spotlight.

“They gave us this chance to be in the public,” Endayehu said.

Endayehu doesn’t just credit the good food as to why they were chosen but also by good word of mouth.

“That our customers, good customers, they talk about us, good things,” Endayehu said.

Phromanny says as soon as people began to find out they were going to be on, they’ve already seen a surge in business.

“People from out of state calling us, asking us, people buying gift cards from out of state,” Phrommany said.

And that it’s about time these small businesses reached a big audience.

“I think we’ve always had a great community. Sioux Falls has always had one of the most predominant restaurant industries in the nation,” Phromanny said.

“We’re very excited to see the show and what it looks like,” Endayehu said.

The other restaurant getting featured on this weekend’s show is ‘O So Good.’ The episode airs January 1st.

You can get a taste of each restaurant for yourself by checking out their websites: Urban Chislic, Lalibela, O So Good.