South Dakota drug bust net up to $2.5 million in meth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Pennington County authorities say a months-long investigation has turned up large quantities of drugs, including 72 pounds of methamphetamine worth as much as $2.5 million.

Narcotics task force officials say three search warrants also turned up approximately 10 pounds of cocaine, 6 pounds of heroin, 6,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, $150,000 in cash and 13 guns.

Sgt. Casey Kenrick of the Unified Narcotics Task Force calls it a “big win” for Pennington County and says it’s important to hold dealers “responsible for the violence and addiction they perpetuate in our community.”

No further information was released.