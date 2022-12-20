SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Watch where you put the piles of snow.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation sent a reminder to commercial snow removal operations and the public about the law regarding excess snow on highway right-of-way.

The SDDOT said excess snow can’t be moved into right-of-ways, which include driving surfaces, shoulders and ditches.

”The space within the right-of-way needs to be reserved for future snow that may fall on the road,” SDDOT Director of Operations Craig Smith said in a news release. “If the Department’s plow operators do not have a place to put that snow, it severely hampers their ability to clear roadways.”

Officials said snow piles can restrict sight distance and create hazards if a vehicle leaves the roadway.

Violation of the anti-dumping law is a Class 1 misdemeanor, with a penalty of up to one year in jail, $2,000 in fines, or both.

Officials want property owners and snow-removal operators to keep excess snow on private property or to haul it to legal dumping sites.