SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At the end of this week, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) will switch to a once-a-week update to its COVID-19 dashboard.

A note on the dashboard states that due to cases falling below 50 per 100,000, the DOH will begin reporting updates once a week starting on Wednesday, March 23. The last daily update will be Friday, March 18.

