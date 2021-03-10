South Dakota DOH offering COVID-19 vaccine for remainder of those in priority group D

FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) announced on Wednesday that the remainder of those in priority group D are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine through Phase I vaccinators.

Those remaining in priority group D to get the vaccine are childcare workers, college staff, college students, funeral workers, and teachers.

“Given South Dakota’s strong position on vaccination efforts and the increased points of access for vaccine distribution and administration, we are happy to fully open up Phase D starting today,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a significant step in getting back to normal, and I encourage those eligible to schedule their vaccination today.”

Officials said over the past few weeks, South Dakota has been making significant progress moving down the list of vaccination priority groups in an orderly and efficient manner.

The state remains a leader in the nationwide vaccination efforts, with more than 30% of its population having received at least 1-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information on the vaccination priority groups, click here, and for the state’s vaccination plan, click here.