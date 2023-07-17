SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections is sending a warning to law enforcement agencies and the public about a release of an inmate considered to be a high-risk reoffender.

According to the DOC, James Hanscom’s nearly 7-year prison sentence expires on Thursday, July 20. The DOC says Hanscom served his entire sentence and will not be on parole supervision or any monitoring.

Hanson is a 28-year-old serving a prison sentence for attempted sexual contact with a child less than 16.

“Based on his criminal history and institutional assessments that indicate a high risk to re-offend, I am alerting law enforcement and the public of this offender’s pending release from prison,” Secretary of Corrections Kellie Wasko said in a news release.

Hanscom, who is a white man 5 feet 6 inches tall with black hair and green eyes, will be released in the Sioux Falls area.

The DOC says there have been 13 public notices of pending high-risk offender releases since 2011. More details can be found on the DOC website.