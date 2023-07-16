PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Charles Mix County deputy sheriff has been cleared by the South Dakota Law Enforcement Standards and Training Commission.

The commission, whose members regulate who can and can’t be a law enforcement officer in South Dakota, voted unanimously Thursday that deputy Jon Werkmeister hadn’t engaged in “conduct unbecoming” in the April 3, 2023, death of a man who was being held at the Charles Mix County jail.

The man died of methamphetamine toxicity.

Werkmeister, 31, had brought the man to the jail that morning. Werkmeister told the commission that the man didn’t appear any different from others who have been brought there who appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Werkmeister and a jailer went in later to check on the man. Jail and body-cam videos indicated the man, whose head was bobbing and feet had turned purple, might have been suffering a seizure. The man didn’t respond when Werkmeister tried to communicate with him. Werkmeister told the commission he didn’t recall seeing the man’s arm moving back and forth.

“I had never seen a seizure before. I didn’t recognize that,” Werkmeister said. “I just thought he was coming off his high. I didn’t think there was any medical reason to have somebody come in and check on him.”

Werkmeister went back out on patrol. Later a second jailer checked and found the man unresponsive. That jailer began administering CPR and an ambulance was called. The man, a Native American who had been living in Sioux Falls, was pronounced dead at the Lake Andes hospital.

Since the death, Werkmeister independently sought training by watching various safety videos, including several on seizure and opiate recognition. Charles Mix County Sheriff Randy Thaler also brought in a registered nurse for a presentation on end-of-life scenarios that Werkmeister attended.

Sheriff Thaler told the commission that he didn’t know either, until the nurse’s presentation, that purple toes or fingertips were signs that someone might be dying. He said other inmates had suffered seizures and ambulances were called.

The sheriff spoke in support of the deputy. The sheriff said the Charles Mix County jail had an alcohol intoxication policy prior to the death, with certain levels triggering trips to the hospital, but there wasn’t a policy regarding drug use. He said now there is a drug policy. He said jail staff more frequently check inmates now too.

Thaler said he received an email recently from the secretary of the South Dakota Sheriff’s Association about high-tech bracelets that can monitor an inmate’s health signs. He plans to buy three sets, at a total cost of about $10,000. He doesn’t see a choice for dealing with people who have drank or taken too much.

“There’s no place else that’s going to take them. They’re going to come back to the jail,” Thaler said.

The sheriff didn’t want the deputy to be punished. Werkmeister could have seen his law enforcement certification revoked, suspended or suspended with conditions.

“He’s a young energetic law enforcement officer. He’s there to do the job. Jon wants to help people. He’s out there to help people,” Thaler said. “Did he make a mistake? I[m going to say yeah.”

The sheriff said that a lack of training also probably contributed. “It’s my job as a supervisor to recognize that and remedy that,” Thaler said.

Werkmeister denied that racism was a factor. “I have two adopted Native American children,” he said, “Ten and seven.”

The Charles Mix County state’s attorney and several members of the state Attorney General’s office previously reviewed the case and decided against bringing against criminal charge against Werkmeister.