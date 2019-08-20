South Dakota deputy hit by SUV while investigating collision

The deputy was taken to a hospital and released with no major injuries.

PARKER, S.D. (KCAU) – Authorities in South Dakota are asking drivers to be cautious near crash scenes after a Sunday incident near Parker, South Dakota.

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy went to a collision of a car versus cow east of Parker Sunday night. As part of the collision investigation, the deputy was looking for the cow in the ditch. He pulled over to the road’s shoulder and left his patrol car, standing in front of it.

A woman driving an SUV tried to pass the patrol car when she hit the deputy. She said she slowed to pass the vehicle and was speeding up when it happened. She also said that she never saw the deputy.

The deputy was taken to Avera Hospital where he was checked and released within a few hours. The sheriff’s office said that the deputy doesn’t appear to have received any injuries other than a few days of soreness.

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to use extreme caution when approaching a crash scene. They are asking drivers to be vigilant and pay attention to the area as there may be deputies, motorists, tow trucks, or animals in the area.