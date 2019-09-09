South Dakota Department of Health reports two vaping-related illnesses

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Oregon’s public health physician said Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, that a person who contracted a severe respiratory illness and died after using an e-cigarette had purchased a vaping device containing marijuana oil at a state-legal dispensary. The death is the second linked by public health officials nationwide to vaping and the first linked to an e-cigarette purchased at a dispensary. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Department of Health announced there’s two reported cases of vaping-related illness for residents aged 20-24 Monday.

South Dakota joins 33 states that have reported cases of respiratory illness from e-cigarettes. Patients have respiratory symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath or chest pain.

“We will work with patients and healthcare providers to collect information to inform the national outbreak investigation and help CDC identify the cause of these illnesses,” state epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said in a news release.

The South Dakota QuitLine offers free coaching to quit tobacco and vaping product use. South Dakotans can enroll in the program by calling 1-866-SD QUITS or by visiting SDQuitLine.com.

Nationally, there’s been over 450 possible cases of lung illness associated with the use of e-cigarette products. Five deaths have been confirmed in California, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Oregon.

An investigation into the cases has not identified any specific substance or e-cigarette product that is linked to all the illnesses.