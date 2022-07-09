SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Democrats are convening in Fort Pierre as they look to reverse a slide in representation in the Statehouse that is at its lowest point in 60 years.

But there have been some victories for progressives at the ballot through citizen-initiated measures.

Party activists will be discussing ballot measure strategy on Friday and Saturday, including whether to get behind a campaign to reverse parts of state law that immediately banned abortions last month.

Democrats believe the race for secretary of state is winnable and want to boost their candidates for governor and U.S. Senate.