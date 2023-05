PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Democratic Party has a new executive director.

Dan Ahlers will take over the role.

Ahlers spent time as a state legislator and ran against Republican Senator Mike Rounds during the 2020 election.

He’s also the former administrator of the Dell Rapids Chamber of Commerce and a small business owner.

Ahlers says he looks forward to continuing the legacy of past executive directors and ensuring that every South Dakotan’s voice is not only heard but represented.