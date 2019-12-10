South Dakota Democratic Party elects new chairperson

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Democratic Party now has a leader again, after the resignation of its Chairwoman Paula Hawks back in September.

The party held an election during their regularly scheduled State Central Committee meeting over the weekend.

The Interim Chair Randy Seiler was officially elected to office, alongside a newly elected Vice-Chair and Treasurer.

Seiler says one of his top priorities for the Democratic Party is to get their debt under control, saying there is already a plan in place.

During the meeting, members of the State Central Committee were also provided an updated financial report and approved the 2020 budget and calendar.