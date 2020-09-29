South Dakota defendant’s sanity in question in deaths of mother, nephew

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A judge will decide whether a Sioux Falls man is not guilty by reason of mental disease in the slayings of his mother and nephew in 2016.

Heath Otto told investigators he felt he did the right thing in killing the two because he was ending their misery from their respective medical needs.

The 28-year-old Otto faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Carol Simon and 7-year-old Brayden Otto.

He was initially deemed incompetent to stand trial, but was treated at the state-run Human Services Center in Yankton and is now able to understand the charges against him.

