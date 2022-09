PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is helping investigate a case involving the death of a toddler found in a vehicle.

The Attorney General’s office said authorities were called to a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark on Tuesday, September 6 around 5 p.m.

On scene, medical professionals determined that the toddler had died.

This situation is still under investigation.