South Dakota COVID-19 recoveries outnumber new cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 76 new cases of COVID-19 and 81 additional recoveries from the virus in South Dakota, Thursday.
The state tallies a total of 2,449 positive cases of COVID-19 including 1,573 recoveries. Accounting for recoveries there are 859 active cases in South Dakota.
The South Dakota Department of Health recorded 8 additional hospitalizations related to the virus leading to a statewide, cumulative total of 173 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
76 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized due to the virus.
Detailed information on COVID-19 in South Dakota, along with county numbers can be viewed on the DOH’s website.
