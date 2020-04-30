South Dakota COVID-19 recoveries outnumber new cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 76 new cases of COVID-19 and 81 additional recoveries from the virus in South Dakota, Thursday.

The state tallies a total of 2,449 positive cases of COVID-19 including 1,573 recoveries. Accounting for recoveries there are 859 active cases in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Health recorded 8 additional hospitalizations related to the virus leading to a statewide, cumulative total of 173 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

76 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

Detailed information on COVID-19 in South Dakota, along with county numbers can be viewed on the DOH’s website.

