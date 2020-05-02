South Dakota COVID-19 recoveries doubles number of positive cases

PIERRE, South Dakota (KCAU) – The number of COVID-19 recoveries in South Dakota has doubled the number of positive cases in the state.

On Friday, the state of South Dakota reported 76 additional positive cases with 113 recoveries, however, Governor Kristi Noem said it’s not the number of positive cases that she focuses on, but rather the hospitalizations rate.

“Our goal the entire time was to make sure that we had a plan that we slowed how many people got seriously ill at the same time, so we can take care of them. So, we’ve been tracking our hospitalization rates and put it in our mitigation rates to make sure that we didn’t overwhelm our health care systems,” Noem said.

South Dakota has currently reported 179 total hospitalizations and 110 people who have already been discharged.

Governor Noem confirmed the state has up to 5,000 beds available if needed.