South Dakota COVID-19 cases surpass 4,000

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 additional recoveries from the virus in South Dakota, Monday.

The state tallies a total of 4,027 positive cases of COVID-19 including 2,784 recoveries.

44 individuals have died from COVID-19 for the state.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), reports a total of 1,119 active cases in the state.

Additionally, 25,018 South Dakotans have tested negative for the virus.

Currently, 77 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. In total, 316 people in the state have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus.

Below is a list of South Dakota counties in Siouxland and their total number of positive and recovered COVID-19 cases. All numbers are as reported by the DOH.

Union 62 total, 44 recoveries

Lincoln 201 total, 155 recoveries

Clay 15 total, 8 recoveries

Yankton 41 total, 26 recoveries

Bon Homme 5 total, 4 recoveries

Hutchinson 3 total, 3 recoveries



For detailed demographic information, visit the DOH’s website.