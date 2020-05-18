Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

South Dakota COVID-19 cases surpass 4,000

South Dakota News

by: Kate Lundahl

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 additional recoveries from the virus in South Dakota, Monday.

The state tallies a total of 4,027 positive cases of COVID-19 including 2,784 recoveries.

44 individuals have died from COVID-19 for the state.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), reports a total of 1,119 active cases in the state.

Additionally, 25,018 South Dakotans have tested negative for the virus.

Currently, 77 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. In total, 316 people in the state have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus.

Below is a list of South Dakota counties in Siouxland and their total number of positive and recovered COVID-19 cases. All numbers are as reported by the DOH.

  • Union
    • 62 total, 44 recoveries
  • Lincoln
    • 201 total, 155 recoveries
  • Clay
    • 15 total, 8 recoveries
  • Yankton
    • 41 total, 26 recoveries
  • Bon Homme
    • 5 total, 4 recoveries
  • Hutchinson
    • 3 total, 3 recoveries

For detailed demographic information, visit the DOH’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss