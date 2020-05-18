South Dakota COVID-19 cases surpass 4,000

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 additional recoveries from the virus in South Dakota, Monday.
The state tallies a total of 4,027 positive cases of COVID-19 including 2,784 recoveries.
44 individuals have died from COVID-19 for the state.
The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), reports a total of 1,119 active cases in the state.
Additionally, 25,018 South Dakotans have tested negative for the virus.
Currently, 77 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. In total, 316 people in the state have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus.
Below is a list of South Dakota counties in Siouxland and their total number of positive and recovered COVID-19 cases. All numbers are as reported by the DOH.
- Union
- 62 total, 44 recoveries
- Lincoln
- 201 total, 155 recoveries
- Clay
- 15 total, 8 recoveries
- Yankton
- 41 total, 26 recoveries
- Bon Homme
- 5 total, 4 recoveries
- Hutchinson
- 3 total, 3 recoveries
For detailed demographic information, visit the DOH’s website.