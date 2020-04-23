South Dakota COVID-19 cases rise to 1,956

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 98 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota Thursday, bringing the state to 1,956 total positive cases.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 1,064 residents have recovered from the virus.

The state has also confirmed nine COVID-19-related deaths. No new deaths were reported Thursday.

Updated statistics by county can be found on the DOH’s website.

