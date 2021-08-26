South Dakota court says feds must improve health care for Rosebud Sioux

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court is ruling that the federal government must provide better health care for the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

The Argus Leader reports that the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 on Wednesday to uphold a 2020 South Dakota District Court decision.

The tribe sued in 2016 in the wake of problems at the Indian Health Service hospital on its reservation. The emergency room had to close and patients were diverted to hospitals 50 miles away.

The hospital’s operating hours were cut and other services like surgeries were diverted. The tribe argued an 1868 treaty requires the U.S. government to provide physician-led health care.