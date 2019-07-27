South Dakota couple stuck in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska – A South Dakota couple is stuck in Alaska because of a union worker strike they got caught in the middle of.

Glen and Sharon Hoekman left Sioux Falls on June 16 for a long road trip to Alaska. They say they were able to go fishing, visit the arctic circle and see so many glaciers before they started to head home.

They started that trek Thursday when they boarded a ferry from Haines to Juneau. They got to Juneau about 4 p.m. and the union workers who operate the ferries initiated a strike at 2 p.m. So now they are stuck.

“We were blindsided. We just thought how can this be possible because the thing is we can’t drive off of this place. There are no roads leaving Juneau nowhere,” Sharon Hoekman said.

So they are either going to have to pay more than $1,000 to get themselves and their truck and camper back to the continental U.S. or wait until the strike ends.

More than 400 Alaska ferry workers are fighting over contract terms with the governor’s office of administration for a pay increase.

The Alaska Longshore Division stands in solidarity with the IDU and with our borthers and sisters. They’re attempting to get a fair and reasonable contract in the state of Alaska,” Dennis Young of the Juneau division of Longshore Union said.

“One of the grounds of starting the strike is a zero cost-of-living difference. And for the duration of the strike, since that was one of the reasons they decided to strike, it makes this whole strike illegal,” said Kelly Tshibaka of the Alaska Department of Administration

Glen and Sharon aren’t sure what they’re going to do yet but they have to make a decision by noon Saturday. They want to get back in time for their 40th wedding anniversary celebration on August 11.