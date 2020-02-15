South Dakota couple sentenced to prison after fatal crash

South Dakota News

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota couple has been sentenced to prison after two of their children died in a crash on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation.

The Rapid City Journal said Dakota Horned Eagle, 29, was sentenced to four years and three months years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and causing a serious injury to a minor while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

The journal also said that Ashley Stoneman, 25, was sentenced 1 ½ years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse.

The couple and four surviving children received non-life threatening injuries.

None of the children were restrained in car seats or wearing seat belts.

