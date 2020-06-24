South Dakota couple plead not guilty to using prod on kids

This photos released by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department shows Lance Long and Crystal Lynn Long. The South Dakota couple is accused of giving four children illegal drugs and of zapping them with a cattle prod to get them to comply with orders. Investigators have recommended charging Lance Long, 36, and Crystallynn Long, 40, of Sioux Falls, with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, abuse or cruelty to a minor and numerous other counts. (Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department/The Argus Leader via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota couple have pleaded not guilty to charges that they gave four children illegal drugs and zapped them with a cattle prod to get them to comply with orders.

Thirty-six-year-old Lance Long and 40-year-old Crystallynn Long of Sioux Falls made their initial court appearances Monday.

The Argus Leader reports the Longs pleaded not guilty to several counts, including aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, distribution of marijuana to a minor, distributing a controlled substance to a minor and abuse or cruelty to a minor.

Authorities say the alleged abuse had been going on for several years and involved boys ages 17, 13 and 11, as well as a 15-year-old girl.

