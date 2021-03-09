South Dakota couple involved in 3-hour standoff facing federal gun charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A western South Dakota couple that engaged in a standoff with federal agents last week is facing weapons charges.

Michael Blood and Carmen Mann agreed to surrender after holding law enforcement at bay for three hours Thursday at Blood’s home in Meade County.

Federal agents found firearms, methamphetamine, and marijuana at the house. Federal agent Riley Cook testified at a detention hearing for Mann Monday that the couple agreed to give up after speaking with crisis negotiators.

He said they have a history of criminal convictions and fleeing from police.

Reports say that Mann’s attorney, Connor Duffy, said during the hearing that his client was never seen holding a gun. Mann said she was scared for her life and for her husband.