SOUTH DAKOTA (KCAU) — A proposed constitutional amendment on the term limits of lawmakers in the South Dakota legislature may be on ballots in 2024.

The amendment would revise the legislative term for a lifetime total of 8 years in the state House of Representatives and the same number of years in the state Senate.

This would give a maximum total of 16 years for someone to serve in the legislature. In order for the amendment to be on the 2024 general ballot, it needs 35,017 valid signatures gathered and the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office to approve it.

A majority of the votes cast in the general election will be needed to pass the measure.