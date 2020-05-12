South Dakota confirms five additional COVID-19 deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19 and 122 additional recoveries from the virus in South Dakota, Tuesday.

Five additional deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The state tallies a total of 3,663 positive cases of COVID-19 including 2,309 recoveries.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), reports a total of 1,315 active cases in the state. Additionally, 21,534 South Dakotans have tested negative for the virus.

The department of health reports 39 individuals have died from COVID-19 for the state.

Currently, 74 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. In total, 271 people in the state have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus.

Detailed demographic information as well as county numbers can be found on the DOH’s website.

