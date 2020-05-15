South Dakota confirms 95 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

South Dakota News

by: Kate Lundahl

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 95 new cases of COVID-19 and 137 additional recoveries from the virus in South Dakota, Friday.

One additional death was reported in the last 24 hours. In total, 44 individuals have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota.

The state tallies a total of 3,887 positive cases of COVID-19 including 2,574 recoveries.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), reports a total of 1,269 active cases in the state.

The DOH reports 23,527 South Dakotans have tested negative for the virus.

Currently, 80 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. In total, 296 people in the state have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus.

Below is a list of South Dakota counties in Siouxland and their total number of positive and recovered COVID-19 cases. All numbers are as reported by the DOH.

  • Union
    • 57 total, 39 recoveries
  • Lincoln
    • 198 total, 149 recoveries
  • Clay
    • 12 total, 8 recoveries
  • Yankton
    • 38 total, 26 recoveries
  • Bon Homme
    • 4 total, 4 recoveries
  • Hutchinson
    • 3 total, 3 recoveries

Latest Coronavirus Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss