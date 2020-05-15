South Dakota confirms 95 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 95 new cases of COVID-19 and 137 additional recoveries from the virus in South Dakota, Friday.

One additional death was reported in the last 24 hours. In total, 44 individuals have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota.

The state tallies a total of 3,887 positive cases of COVID-19 including 2,574 recoveries.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), reports a total of 1,269 active cases in the state.

The DOH reports 23,527 South Dakotans have tested negative for the virus.

Currently, 80 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. In total, 296 people in the state have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus.

Below is a list of South Dakota counties in Siouxland and their total number of positive and recovered COVID-19 cases. All numbers are as reported by the DOH.

Union 57 total, 39 recoveries

Lincoln 198 total, 149 recoveries

Clay 12 total, 8 recoveries

Yankton 38 total, 26 recoveries

Bon Homme 4 total, 4 recoveries

Hutchinson 3 total, 3 recoveries



Latest Coronavirus Stories