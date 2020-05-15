South Dakota confirms 95 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 95 new cases of COVID-19 and 137 additional recoveries from the virus in South Dakota, Friday.
One additional death was reported in the last 24 hours. In total, 44 individuals have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota.
The state tallies a total of 3,887 positive cases of COVID-19 including 2,574 recoveries.
The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), reports a total of 1,269 active cases in the state.
The DOH reports 23,527 South Dakotans have tested negative for the virus.
Currently, 80 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. In total, 296 people in the state have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus.
Below is a list of South Dakota counties in Siouxland and their total number of positive and recovered COVID-19 cases. All numbers are as reported by the DOH.
- Union
- 57 total, 39 recoveries
- Lincoln
- 198 total, 149 recoveries
- Clay
- 12 total, 8 recoveries
- Yankton
- 38 total, 26 recoveries
- Bon Homme
- 4 total, 4 recoveries
- Hutchinson
- 3 total, 3 recoveries
