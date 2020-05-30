South Dakota confirms 94 new cases of COVID-19, three more deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (AP/KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 94 new cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 4,960.

Health officials reported three more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 62.

The additional deaths are two women in Beadle County and a woman in Pennington County. It included one person in her 20s and one in her 40s.

The state’s health department confirmed that 3,805 people have recovered from the virus.

South Dakota has 1,093 active cases of the coronavirus.

DOH said there have been a total of 427 hospitalizations, as of May 30, and 93 of them are currently hospitalized.

Health officials reported that 42,938 individuals have been tested for the virus and 37,978 of them came back negative, or 88% of the total number of tests conducted.

Below are the counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland with positive and recovered cases, along with negative tests.

Bon Homme: 8 confirmed, 6 recovered, 346 negative tests

Clay: 15 confirmed, 13 recovered, 469 negative tests

Hutchinson: 5 confirmed, 3 recovered, 257 negative tests

Lincoln: 237 confirmed, 201 recovered, 2,603 negative tests

Turner: 24 confirmed, 20 recovered, 339 negative tests

Union: 89 confirmed, 62 recovered, 605 negative tests

Yankton: 51 confirmed, 41 recovered, 1,366 negative tests

For more information on South Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers, visit DOH’s coronavirus website.