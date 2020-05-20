Closings
South Dakota confirms 92 new COVID-19 cases

by: Kate Lundahl

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 92 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, Wednesday.

109 new recoveries from the virus were also confirmed.

The state tallies a total of 4,177 positive cases of COVID-19 including 3,023 recoveries.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), reports a total of 1,108 active cases in the state.

The DOH reports 26,212 South Dakotans have tested negative for the virus.

Currently, 81 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. In total, 333 people in the state have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus.

