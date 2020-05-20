PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 92 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, Wednesday.
109 new recoveries from the virus were also confirmed.
The state tallies a total of 4,177 positive cases of COVID-19 including 3,023 recoveries.
The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), reports a total of 1,108 active cases in the state.
The DOH reports 26,212 South Dakotans have tested negative for the virus.
Currently, 81 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. In total, 333 people in the state have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus.
Latest Coronavirus Stories
- 7 new coronavirus deaths in Nebraska include 5 at Omaha nursing home
- Nations reopen yet struggle to define ‘a new normal’
- Iowa DNR announces modern restrooms, cabins will open on Memorial Day weekend in state parks
- South Dakota confirms 92 new COVID-19 cases
- Gov. Reynolds: Bars, movie theaters, wedding reception venues can reopen with restrictions