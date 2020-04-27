South Dakota confirms 33 new COVID-19 cases, 918 active in state

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 33 new cases of COVID-19 and 59 additional recoveries from the virus in South Dakota, Monday.

The state tallies a total of 2,245 positive cases of COVID-19 including 1,316 recoveries and 11 deaths. Accounting for recoveries the state has 918 active cases.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) recorded 61 current hospitalizations related to the virus.

150 South Dakotans have been hospitalized at some point due to COVID-19.

The DOH reports 14,130 South Dakotans have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

In Yankton County, one additional positive case, one new recovery and seven negative tests were reported.

Union County reported its seventh virus recovery along with two additional negative tests.

In Clay County, one additional negative test was reported.

Lincoln County reported three new positive cases, one new recovery and 13 more degative tests.

Detailed county and demographic numbers can be found on the DOH’s website.

