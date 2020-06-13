South Dakota confirms 91 more cases of COVID-19, one new death

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 91 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 5,833.

Health officials reported one additional virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 75.

The state has 4,828 people who have recovered from the virus, which means 73 additional recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours.

There are 930 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

DOH reported a total of 531 hospitalizations and 85 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 64,513 tests performed, 58,680, or 91% of the tests, came back negative.

For the full list of counties in South Dakota with positive and recovered cases, along with negative tests, see below.

Lincoln: 265 confirmed, 237 recovered, 3,468 negative tests

Union: 109 confirmed, 85 recovered, 996 negative tests, 1 death

Yankton: 58 confirmed, 48 recovered, 1,827 negative tests

Clay: 65 confirmed, 24 recovered, 750 negative tests

Turner: 25 confirmed, 23 recovered, 512 negative tests

Bon Homme: 8 confirmed, 7 recovered, 483 negative tests

Hutchinson: 8 confirmed, 6 recovered, 549 negative tests

For more information on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, visit DOH’s coronavirus website.

