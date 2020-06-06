South Dakota confirms 90 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (AP/KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 90 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 5,367.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths on Saturday, which means the death toll remains at 65.

The state’s health department said there have been a total of 474 hospitalizations with 93 of them currently hospitalized.

DOH mentions that 4,273 people have recovered from the virus. There are 1,029 active cases of the coronavirus in the state.

Health officials reported that out of the 55,458 individuals tested for COVID-19, 50,091, or 90% of the tests performed, came back negative.

Out of the 5,367 cases, it includes nearly 3,400 in Minnehaha County, which includes Sioux Falls

Beadle, Pennington, Brown, and Lincoln counties have all reported more than 200 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic took hold in South Dakota.

For the full list of counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland with positives and recovered cases, along with negative tests, see below.

Bon Homme: 8 confirmed, 6 recovered, 397 negative tests

Clay: 19 confirmed, 13 recovered, 612 negative tests

Hutchinson: 6 confirmed, 3 recovered, 426 negative tests

Lincoln: 246 confirmed, 222 recovered, 2,824 negative tests

Turner: 25 confirmed, 22 recovered, 405 negative tests

Union: 93 confirmed, 73 recovered, 666 negative tests

Yankton: 52 confirmed, 44 recovered, 1,506 negative tests

For more information on South Dakota’s COVID-19, visit the state’s coronavirus website.

