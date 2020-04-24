PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 84 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota Friday bringing the state to 2,040 total positive cases.
According to the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), 11 additional residents have recovered from the virus bringing the state total number of recoveries to 1,190.
Accounting for recoveries, 850 positive cases remain active in the state in the state.
Detailed information on COVID-19 by county can be found the DOH’s website.
Latest Coronavirus Stories
- Mass testing in Fremont confirms 25 new COVID-19 cases
- Trump signs $484 billion measure to aid employers, hospitals
- South Dakota confirms 84 new COVID-19 cases, 126 new recoveries
- Reynolds: Elective surgeries to be first step in re-opening Iowa
- Iowa confirms 521 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths