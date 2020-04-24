South Dakota confirms 84 new COVID-19 cases, 126 new recoveries

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 84 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota Friday bringing the state to 2,040 total positive cases.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), 11 additional residents have recovered from the virus bringing the state total number of recoveries to 1,190.

Accounting for recoveries, 850 positive cases remain active in the state in the state.

Detailed information on COVID-19 by county can be found the DOH’s website.

