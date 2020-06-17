South Dakota confirms 84 more cases of COVID-19, one new death

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 84 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,050.

Health officials reported one additional virus-related deaths, raising the death toll at 78.

The state’s health department said 5,143 people have recovered from the virus, which means 74 additional recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 829 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

DOH reported a total of 570 hospitalizations and 91 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 68,988 tests performed, 62,938, or 91% of them, came back negative.

For the full list of counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland with positive and recovered cases, along with negative tests, see below.

Lincoln: 272 confirmed, 246 recovered, 3,691 negative tests

Union: 113 confirmed, 98 recovered, 1,109 negative tests, 1 death

Yankton: 62 confirmed, 52 recovered, 1,936 negative tests

Clay: 69 confirmed, 44 recovered, 801 negative tests

Turner: 25 confirmed, 23 recovered, 533 negative tests

Bon Homme: 11 confirmed, 8 recovered, 502 negative tests

Hutchinson: 9 confirmed, 6 recovered, 577 negative tests

For more information on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, visit DOH’s coronavirus website.

