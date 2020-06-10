South Dakota confirms 81 more cases of COVID-19, one new death

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has reported 81 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 5,604.

Health officials confirmed one new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 69.

DOH mentions that 4,573 people who have recovered from the virus, which means 90 new recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 962 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said there are a total of 503 individuals that have been hospitalized and 101 of them are currently hospitalized.

Health officials mention that out of the 60,685 tests performed, 55,081, or 91%, of them came back negative.

For the full list of counties in South Dakota with positive and recovered cases, along with negative tests, see below.

Bon Homme: 8 confirmed, 7 recovered, 463 negative tests

Clay: 43 confirmed, 14 recovered, 660 negative tests

Hutchinson: 8 confirmed, 6 recovered, 532 negative tests

Lincoln: 258 confirmed, 229 recovered, 3,267 negative tests

Turner: 25 confirmed, 22 recovered, 444 negative tests

Union: 105 confirmed, 82 recovered, 862 negative tests

Yankton: 58 confirmed, 47 recovered, 1,684 negative tests

For more information on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, visit DOH’s coronavirus website.

Latest Stories