South Dakota confirms 77 new cases of COVID-19, one more death

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 77 new cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 5,742.

Health officials reported one additional virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 74.

The state has 4,755 people who have recovered from the virus, which means 91 new recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours.

There are 913 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

DOH reported a total of 525 hospitalizations and 87 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 63,005 tests performed, 57,263, or 91% of the tests, came back negative.

For the full list of counties in South Dakota with positive and recovered cases, along with negative tests, see below.

Lincoln: 262 confirmed, 236 recovered, 3,402 negative tests

Union: 109 confirmed, 84 recovered, 975 negative tests, 1 death

Yankton: 58 confirmed, 48 recovered, 1,798 negative tests

Clay: 56 confirmed, 18 recovered, 734 negative tests

Turner: 25 confirmed, 23 recovered, 498 negative tests

Bon Homme: 8 confirmed, 7 recovered, 483 negative tests

Hutchinson: 8 confirmed, 6 recovered, 548 negative tests

For more information on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, visit DOH’s coronavirus website.

