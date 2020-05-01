South Dakota confirms 76 new COVID-19 cases, 113 recoveries

by: Kate Lundahl

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 76 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional 113 recoveries from the virus in South Dakota, Friday.

The state tallies a total of 2,525 positive cases of COVID-19 including 1,686 recoveries.

The South Dakota Department of Health recorded a statewide total of 69 current hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

Detailed information about COVID-19 broken down by county and demographic can be found on the DOH’s website.

