South Dakota confirms 76 new COVID-19 cases, 113 recoveries

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 76 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional 113 recoveries from the virus in South Dakota, Friday.
The state tallies a total of 2,525 positive cases of COVID-19 including 1,686 recoveries.
The South Dakota Department of Health recorded a statewide total of 69 current hospitalizations related to COVID-19.
Detailed information about COVID-19 broken down by county and demographic can be found on the DOH’s website.
