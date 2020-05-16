South Dakota confirms 72 more cases of COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has announced 72 more cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of cases is 3,959.

Health officials reported no virus-related deaths on Saturday, meaning the death toll is still at 44.

DOH mentions that 1,242 cases are still active as of May 16.

Health officials said 304 people have ever been hospitalized and 75 of them are currently hospitalized.

DOH reported that 2,673 cases have recovered from the virus.

The state’s health department said that 24,217 individuals tested negative for COVID-19, which is 86% of those who were tested for the virus.

For the list of counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland with positive and recovered cases, along with negative tests, see below.

Bon Homme: four confirmed, four recovered, 137 negative tests

Clay: 14 confirmed, eight recovered, 230 negative tests

Hutchinson: three confirmed, three recovered, 131 negative tests

Lincoln: 201 confirmed, 151 recovered, 1,978 negative tests

Turner: 19 confirmed, 17 recovered, 195 negative tests

Union: 60 confirmed, 42 recovered, 340 negative tests

Yankton: 40 confirmed, 26 recovered, 613 negative tests

For more information on South Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers, visit their coronavirus website.