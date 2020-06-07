South Dakota confirms 71 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 71 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 5,438.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths on Sunday, meaning the death toll remains at 65.

The state’s health department said there have been a total of 478 hospitalizations with 87 of them currently hospitalized.

DOH mentions that 4,335 people have recovered from the virus. There are 1,038 active cases of the coronavirus in the state.

Health officials reported that out of the 57,060 individuals tested for COVID-19, 51,622, or 90% of the tests performed, came back negative.

For the full list of counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland with positives and recovered cases, along with negative tests, see below.

Bon Homme: 8 confirmed, 6 recovered, 407 negative tests

Clay: 32 confirmed, 13 recovered, 633 negative tests

Hutchinson: 6 confirmed, 4 recovered, 438 negative tests

Lincoln: 254 confirmed, 226 recovered, 2,938 negative tests

Turner: 25 confirmed, 22 recovered, 423 negative tests

Union: 100 confirmed, 77 recovered, 716 negative tests

Yankton: 55 confirmed, 46 recovered, 1,583 negative tests

For more information on South Dakota’s COVID-19, visit the state’s coronavirus website.

