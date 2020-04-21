South Dakota confirms 70 new COVID-19 cases

by: Kate Lundahl

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 70 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota Tuesday. The state now totals 1,755 positive cases.

The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed 824 South Dakotans have recovered from the virus.

The health department also reported an eight COVID-19-related death. The death was in Minnehaha County.

Minnehaha County has now seen four COVID-19 deaths.

McCook and Pennington Counties have each had one virus death. Beadle County has reported two deaths.

The health department reported 100 South Dakotans have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus.

