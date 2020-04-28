South Dakota confirms 68 new COVID-19 cases, additional death

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 68 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional death from the virus in South Dakota Tuesday. 76 additional recoveries were also reported.

The state tallies a total of 2,313 positive cases of COVID-19 including 1,392 recoveries and 12 deaths. Accounting for recoveries the state has 909 active cases.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) recorded 69 current hospitalizations related to the virus.

157 South Dakotans have been hospitalized at some point due to COVID-19.

The DOH reports 14,299 South Dakotans have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.